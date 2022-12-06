Korean cosmetics shines as Bangkok hosts the K-Beauty Expo Bangkok and Bangkok Beauty Show 2022

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 6 December 2022 - Organized by KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center), the 6th K-Beauty Expo Bangkok and the 3rd Bangkok Beauty Show 2022" will be held for 3 days from 15th – 17th of December 2022 at BITEC (Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center) with the aim to update the latest trends in the K-Beauty industry and open new business opportunities for companies from both Thailand and South Korea.



Under the theme "Where beauty blooms and cosmetics professionals come together", this year's expo will feature more than 100 companies from South Korea and 50 companies from Thailand and international, making it the exhibition with the largest number of South Korean companies participating in beauty fairs held in Thailand.



Hwa Young Lee, President of KINTEX, explained "The Thai market is one of South Korea's five largest cosmetics exporters and is the largest cosmetics market, with an overall cosmetics market size of 6 trillion KRW (around $4.4bn). It is also regarded as the base market for companies looking to expand into Southeast Asia. The recent rise of 'Hallyu' (also known as the South Korean Wave) in Southeast Asia through Netflix and K-POP is expected to increase the demand for South Korean cosmetic products even further, providing an opportunity for companies seeking entrance into the Southeast Asian market."



This exhibition will bring together all the promising K-beauty trends. The South Korean beauty industry is focusing on "Clean Beauty" products using eco-friendly packaging materials or excluding animal-based ingredients, on "Smart Beauty" items enabling intensive beauty care at households, and on "Hair Care" related products with rising number of populations suffering from hair loss.



The exhibition also provides an opportunity for international cultural exchange to promote K-culture. The Korean Makeup Artists Association and Hair & Beauty Magazine of Thailand will collaborate to hold the " International K-Beauty Fair & Hair Show 2022" and will host an international makeup contest. Makeup artists will participate in the categories of makeup, hair, and nail art, with the



following categories: bridal makeup, fashion fantasy makeup, character makeup, art mask, and body painting for the makeup category; creative cutting and styling for the hair category; and salon art and flat art for the nail category.



KINTEX has been focusing on K-Beauty's international expansion continuously since 2016. In Thailand, where KINTEX first entered as the overseas market, KINTEX launched a local exhibition brand called "Bangkok Beauty Show" in 2018. While "K-Beauty Expo Bangkok" presents "K-Beauty", the "Bangkok Beauty Show" presents "Southeast Asian Beauty," differentiating and making competitive KINTEX's "K-Beauty Expo Bangkok" from other beauty exhibitions held in Thailand. Through the localization of the "Bangkok Beauty Show", KINTEX has continuously strengthened its network with Thai associations and organizations, further enhancing its entry into the Thai beauty market. Currently, the Korean Cosmetic Association (KCA), Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Thai Cosmetic Cluster Trade Association (TCOS), and Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand (TCC) are participating as official sponsors of the K-Beauty Expo Bangkok.









For more information on the K-Beauty Expo 2022, please reach the KINTEX Consumer Goods Exhibition Team K-Beauty Expo Organizing Committee (TEL: +82 31-995-8214 / 8216 / 8217, EMAIL: bangkokbeautyshow@gmail.com) or visit the official website (



K-Beauty Expo Bangkok and Bangkok Beauty Show will be the last exhibition of the year to present among the series of K-Beauty Expos that kicked off in Taiwan and Indonesia in August and South Korea in October. The consecutive success of the three previous exhibitions confirmed the influence of "Hallyu (Korean Wave)" and K-Beauty in the Southeast Asian beauty market, and the upcoming exhibition in Bangkok is expected to reassure the growing interest of K-culture in the Southeastern area.

