Phils' Gregg wins Fishel Award for MLB PR excellence

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies executive Kevin Gregg has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings.

Gregg is the vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies. He is the son of late National League umpire Eric Gregg.

“It's a nice legacy,” Gregg said. “Honestly, everything I do, I do to honor him. It's been wonderful to walk into stadiums where he worked and know he was there.”

Gregg has worked full-time in MLB for 16 seasons. He started in 2003 while interning with the Phillies and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. Gregg spent nine years with the Boston Red Sox, then returned to the Phillies before the 2022 season, when they went to the World Series.

The Fishel Award is named for the former executive with Cleveland, the St. Louis Browns, the New York Yankees and the American League Office. Former Fishel winners and MLB officials vote on the award.

Gregg is the second Phillies executive to win the honor. Larry Shenk won in 1983.

“First and foremost, being recognized by my peers is significant and special,” Gregg said.

___

