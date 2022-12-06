US proposes sale of 100 advanced Patriot missiles to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. has offered to sell up to 100 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related equipment to Taiwan.

The proposal was made under the provisions of a 2010 sale and would have a total value of approximately US$2.81 billion (NT$86 billion), according to a State Department notice obtained by Bloomberg News. This new sale is considered an enhancement to the previous deal.

In addition to the newer missiles, the sale would also include M903 Launcher modification kits, training missile rounds, and software upgrades to accommodate the new missiles.

The advanced Patriot missiles will augment Taiwan’s existing stockpile “to improve its missile defense capability, defend its territorial integrity, and deter threats for regional stability,” Bloomberg cited the notice as saying.

The PAC-3 MSE, developed by Lockheed Martin, has a more powerful rocket motor and larger fins, giving it additional thrust and better maneuverability “against faster and more sophisticated ballistic and cruise missiles,” according to Army Technology. It uses hit-to-kill technology.