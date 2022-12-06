BenQ Materials Showcases Smart Optical Film & Taiwan's Green Certification at Taipei Building Show

TAIPEI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ Materials will highlight its cutting-edge smart optical film at this year's Taipei Building Show on December 8-11. Among a variety of applications, the film offers designers, architects, builders, and homeowners an energy-saving solution for both interior and exterior windows, reducing electricity use through effective heat-resistant capabilities. For this achievement, the film is the first-ever of its kind to receive Taiwan's Green Building Materials Certification.



BenQ Materials- Green Building Materials PDLC's application in Taiwan. 87% IR Cut- Lowers indoor temperatures by 2-3 degrees. 99% UV Cut- Soft lighting delays deterioration of furniture and upholstery.

Shift to sustainability

The Taipei Building Show is expected to feature myriad new construction technologies and products that illustrate the industry's push towards sustainability and eco-friendliness, especially at a time when nearly 40% of global energy-related carbon emissions come from existing buildings and new construction, according to the non-profit organization World Green Building Council .



BenQ Materials- PDLC Smart Opical Films application in shower. The PDLC Smart Film displays see-through and matte effects when powered on/off. Not only does this product protect your privacy, the electronically controlled conversion function is also highly cost-effective. With the advantages of heat insulation and UV insulation, coupled with low power consumption, the PDLC Smart Film can be used effectively in the home, office spaces, clinics, building windows.

That is why BenQ Materials' optical smart film, which helps lessen carbon footprints, is expected to garner significant interest among developers, contractors, and architectural and design firms.

Reducing carbon footprints the smart way

The smart optical film, which is made from polymer-dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC), helps keep rooms up to 5° C cooler in the summer due to its resistance to infrared rays, leading to up to an 18% reduction in air-conditioning costs and power consumption. This then translates to up to 19% less carbon emissions compared to most current buildings and structures. In addition, the film allows occupants to activate opaque effects on windows at the flip of a switch for adjusting privacy and brightness, and it offers UV resistance as well for protecting furniture and other interior fixtures from degradation.

"Our smart optical film is proof that we can create systems that are not only sustainable, but very practical as well. It's a big step towards helping the entire infrastructure industry become more eco-friendly without compromising on quality," says BenQ Materials Chairman and CEO Dr. Z.C. Chen.

Principled leadership in green building materials

BenQ Materials has embraced its commitment to environmental protection, transparency, safety, and product quality through building these principles into production processes, and the company has led the way by introducing an industry-first green production process for the smart optical film. The process is solvent-free, waste-free, and recycles over 93.8% of water used, while strict ISO standards, Japanese green building materials requirements, and the principles of Taiwan's Green Building Materials Certification are built in to govern control of the process and ensure safety, transparency, and quality.

All these qualities of BenQ Materials' smart optical film have been recognized by its Green Building Materials Certification from Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior. The certification is conferred in accordance with four priorities of sustainability — ecology, energy saving, waste reduction, and health (EEWH) — which are globally recognized.

The smart optical film has also received awards such as the 2023 Taiwan Excellence Silver Award.

The film as well as BenQ Materials' other green building-related products will be available for everyone to see and inquire about at the Taipei Building Show.

For more information, please visit the BenQ Materials booth at the Taipei Building Show in Taipei's World Trade Center Nangang Exhibition Hall, or visit https://www.benqmaterials.com.

About BenQ Materials

BenQ Materials (originally Daxon Technology Inc.) was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Starting as an optical storage manufacturer, it has now evolved and has included materials science among its core businesses. It is now known as one of the world's leading polarizer manufacturers, with its line of innovative products such as Optical Films, Porous Membranes, and Healthcare Products.

