Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 20 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 5) to 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).

Of the 20 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets entered the southern sector of the ADIZ, while two Xian H-6 bombers and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft were tracked in the southeast sector of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels. No PLA aircraft were spotted crossing the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 91 military aircraft and 23 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of seven Chinese aircraft. (MND image)