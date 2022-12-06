Control Yuan president pushes for Taiwan-France cooperation on gender equality

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President of the Control Yuan and National Human Rights Commission Chair Chen Ju (陳菊) called for closer cooperation with France on gender equality issues during a meeting with French Senator Alain Richard on Monday (Dec. 5).

Chen, who is currently leading a delegation to France, thanked French parliamentarians for their support of Taiwan, CNA reported. They led several delegations to Taiwan and proposed resolutions to support the nation’s inclusion in international organizations, she said.

The Control Yuan president pointed out that Taiwan and the EU have cooperated on gender equality issues since 2019. Taiwan is the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage and is committed to ensuring gender equality, she said.

The percentage of female Legislative Yuan members is nearly 44%, Chen said. Therefore, Taiwan hopes to further cooperate with France, so it can play a role in improving gender equality among Southeast Asian countries that are sensitive to such issues, per CNA.

Richard told Chen Ju that democracy and human rights are Taiwan's soft power. Taiwan has transformed from authoritarianism to democracy in just a few decades and has become a model of human rights and holds influence on relevant issues, he said.

The senator said France is aware that Taiwan is being threatened by China and that democracy is being challenged. Thus, it looks forward to cooperating with Taiwan on issues related to democracy and human rights, such as equal pay for men and women, he said.

France is also willing to help facilitate visits by the French cabinet for gender equality, Richard added.

Chen will meet with French government agencies, including the Paris city government and the Institut de France. She will also visit local NGOs during her remaining time in France.