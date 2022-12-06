Global C-Pop star Tia Lee back with a bang, spearheads female empowerment with "GOODBYE PRINCESS" animation series

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 December 2022 - Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), global C-pop star and fashion icon, has made quite a splash after returning from a three-year hiatus, releasing a record breaking animation series - "GOODBYE PRINCESS" - that has accumulated almost 100 million views.





Consisting of six episodes, the purpose of the animation series is to demonstrate her unwavering commitment to female empowerment. Each instalment follows the journey of a classic fairy tale princess and weaves in Tia's personal experiences in the entertainment and fashion industries. The series documents the struggles she endured to transform herself into a better and more empowered version of herself.



Inspired by her leading role in the 2019 movie "One Headlight", Tia sought to unshackle the stereotypes and biases that surrounded her, all while becoming a leading voice for female empowerment.



Having graced the digital cover of Vogue Hong Kong and Rollacoaster - the top fashion and music magazine in the UK - Tia hopes to share her captivating story with the world and share her new outlook on life.



"Life is about stepping out of your comfort zone. You will see all the beautiful things this world has to offer when you do," she said.



Having captured the attention of people worldwide, "GOODBYE PRINCESS" also builds up to her highly-anticipated comeback and the impending release of her new single and music video.



Watch all episodes of the record breaking animation series, along with motion images and more, on Tia Lee's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Weibo accounts.



