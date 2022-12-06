Renowned Japanese bridal jewellery brand I-PRIMO announces opening of Southeast Asia flagship store in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 December 2022 - Renowned Japanese bridal jewellery brand, I-PRIMO, has officially opened its first Southeast Asia flagship store in Singapore. The brand launched a pop-up in June this year and cemented its spot with a new physical store at ION Orchard. The flagship store carries over 200 ring designs as well as fashion jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.





The brand prides itself in its extensive range of designs, high quality diamonds, craftsmanship and attentive customer service. To create a ring that is unique to a couple's love story and cater to personal preferences, all rings are made-to-order.





I-PRIMO sets itself apart by providing an array of services including complimentary consultations, proposal concierge, and extensive after-sales services. From now till 31st December 2022, customers who purchase an engagement ring at the I-PRIMO store stand a chance to win attractive prizes worth up to $1,000.



Tomotaka Miyata, Managing Director of I-PRIMO says, "Over the years, I-PRIMO has expanded from Japan to Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainland China, and now Singapore. The opening of our flagship store in Southeast Asia reflects our brand growth, and Singapore came as a natural choice with its established culture of wedding celebrations and position as a gateway to the Southeast Asian market. We look forward to welcoming our customers to experience I-PRIMO's unique designs, reliable quality, and warm Japanese hospitality."



I-PRIMO is located at ION Orchard (#B1-33) and opens from 10 am-10 pm daily.



ABOUT I-PRIMO

I-PRIMO is a renowned premium bridal jewellery brand from Japan that boasts over 200 designs of rings. Inspired by Greek myths and constellations, the design concepts carry the meanings of fortune and love - the wishes of every couple for the rest of their lives and family. The vision behind the brand's philosophy stems from the desire to play a supporting role and provide treasured keepsakes to couples advancing towards the new and significant chapter in their lives: marriage.



From the choice of materials, selection of diamonds to the quality of craftsmanship, I-PRIMO upholds stringent standards each step of the way With exceptional customer service, I-PRIMO creates truly special and unforgettable moments every time a couple puts on their rings for the first time. The brand provides customers with the opportunity to find the perfect ring that symbolises their love story. The rings are carefully crafted to enhance its durability while incorporating beautiful designs for an endless selection to cater to any bride or groom. The designs are as authentic as they are original. The brand specialises in made-to-order rings and customises and crafts them to perfection based on each customer's budget, sizes, preferred ring settings, and loose diamond preference.



The brand operates more than 120 retail stores across Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. To learn more about the brand, please visit the official website and follow on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.



