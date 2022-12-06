Huang Shan-shan open to running with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je for presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) was equivocal about whether she would join outgoing Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) in his bid for the presidency in 2024.

Huang, an independent candidate who lost in the Taipei mayoral election, said on a radio show on Monday (Dec. 5) she will “provide help as requested by Ko,” when asked about the possibility of her being placed on the presidential ticket, wrote Mirror Media.

Chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), Ko threw his weight behind Huang throughout the election campaign. The Taipei mayor whose second term ends on Dec. 25 has had his eye on the presidential race less than 13 months away.

Huang said she will go on vacation, having toiled for three years at city hall before deciding on her next move. Some urged her to run for the legislature and others suggested that she seek the position of deputy mayor for the new administration of Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), the Taipei mayor-elect of the Kuomintang (KMT).

Huang also offered to serve as a mentor for the four newly-elected city councilors of the TPP on municipal affairs. A city councilor for two decades, the lawyer-turned-politician later said in a Facebook post that she plans to provide legal services for citizens of the capital, starting with Zhongshan District on Tuesday.