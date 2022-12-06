145K Shopee Sellers Achieved 25% Growth In 2022

Superior customer service and optimised storefronts drive economic inclusion

Notes To Editor:

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 6 December 2022 -Shopee Super Awards 2022 Milestone studyfinds many Malaysian stores outperformed business expectations on the marketplace over the last 12 months.. Since many platform sellers provide for more than three household dependents on averagebeyond the community of local talents and gig workers employed, this fulfils Shopee's mission of using technology to help the underserved.These first-time sellers to the platform took advantage of the robust ecosystem and innovative features to quickly scale operationally and reach new markets online. Among them,. They outperformed their peers with store ratings of over 4.8 (out of 5), 97% on-time fulfilment rate, and prompt customer chat response rate of 116 min.: the 41-year-old onboarded his automotive products business with Shopee as an alternative to building a costly dedicated app. "We put a lot of effort into finding the best methods to pack our products and maintain our timely chat response rate. Good ratings are of utmost importance in building customer trust," shared Thoo.Beyond new sellers like Thoo, long-term sellers on Shopee also find that seamless customer experience pays off for sustained growth. Because of their ability to retain loyal customers and drive marketing costs down,Throughout the last year, these sellers maintained consistent ratings of 4.9 (out of 5), quick chat response time of 125 minutes, and almost 99% of their orders shipped on time.These homegrown entrepreneurs provided quality goods that cater to Malaysians' local preferences with an average store rating of 4.9 out of 5 and 98% of orders shipped on time.said, "We are humbled to see how far our community of sellers, brands, and talents have come on the marketplace ahead of our 15th of December. It's thanks to their collective hard work and all the wonderful shopping experiences they are creating for buyers online that Shopee. They inspire us to continuously innovate and invest in our marketplace ecosystem to give back to the community by providing a wide range of choices at the lowest prices."Beyond free education for seller communities via Shopee University and Seller Summit, Shopee has also created educational KOL masterclasses and Shopee Influencer Fest to scale influencers and drive their growth along with sellers. Earlier this year, Shopee's marketplace studies revealed thatan active Shopee influencer community participant since 2020, believes in the symbiotic relationships between sellers and influencers. "I can see the trend of people having higher trust in third parties reviews compared to advertising on TV or radio. My product review videos can be seen as a bridge between sellers and buyers. On one hand, increasing the visibility of sellers' products; on the other hand, helping my audiences to make informed purchase decisions."On 15 December 2022, Shopee Super Awards ceremony will recognise the best performing sellers, brands, and influencers of the year by industry categories. Winners of much anticipated e-commerce awards such asandwill be announced. Malaysians can tune into Shopee Live at 12PM on 11 December and 7:30PM on 15 December to support their favourite brands, sellers, and talents by visiting https://shopee.com.my/m/shopeesuperawards2022 Hashtag: #Shopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.



