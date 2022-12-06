145K Shopee Sellers Achieved 25% Growth In 2022

Superior customer service and optimised storefronts drive economic inclusion
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 6 December 2022 - Shopee Super Awards 2022 Milestone study1 finds many Malaysian stores outperformed business expectations on the marketplace over the last 12 months. From October 2021 to September 2022, over 145,000 local sellers achieved 25% growth in year-on-year sales on Shopee due to superior levels of customer service and optimised storefronts. Since many platform sellers provide for more than three household dependents on average2 beyond the community of local talents and gig workers employed, this fulfils Shopee's mission of using technology to help the underserved.
In addition, Shopee drove economic inclusion by integrating and upskilling more than 251,000 local sellers who started selling online this year. These first-time sellers to the platform took advantage of the robust ecosystem and innovative features to quickly scale operationally and reach new markets online. Among them, more than 140 new sellers recorded over RM500,000 in sales this year. They outperformed their peers with store ratings of over 4.8 (out of 5), 97% on-time fulfilment rate, and prompt customer chat response rate of 116 min.
One of these record breakers is Shopee seller Frederick Thoo of IFS1212 store: the 41-year-old onboarded his automotive products business with Shopee as an alternative to building a costly dedicated app. "I value Shopee's straightforward interface and large user base. We have managed to reach a record-high of 600 daily orders. This amount of orders can only be reached by selling online. We put a lot of effort into finding the best methods to pack our products and maintain our timely chat response rate. Good ratings are of utmost importance in building customer trust," shared Thoo.
Beyond new sellers like Thoo, long-term sellers on Shopee also find that seamless customer experience pays off for sustained growth. Because of their ability to retain loyal customers and drive marketing costs down, year to date September 2022, more than 2,100 local sellers made over RM5 million in sales since the inception of their stores on Shopee. Throughout the last year, these sellers maintained consistent ratings of 4.9 (out of 5), quick chat response time of 125 minutes, and almost 99% of their orders shipped on time.
Over 1,700 local sellers of authentic Made-in-Malaysia goods marked RM1 million in sales since listing on the marketplace thanks to Shopee's hyper-localised platform and e-commerce campaigns. These homegrown entrepreneurs provided quality goods that cater to Malaysians' local preferences with an average store rating of 4.9 out of 5 and 98% of orders shipped on time.
Kenneth Soh, Head of Marketing Campaigns at Shopee Malaysia said, "We are humbled to see how far our community of sellers, brands, and talents have come on the marketplace ahead of our 15th of December Shopee Super Awards. It's thanks to their collective hard work and all the wonderful shopping experiences they are creating for buyers online that Shopee ranks first in the YouGov Best Brand Ranking in Malaysia and also won gold for Kantar's Strongest Malaysian Brand in both 'General Retailers' and 'Lifestyle App' categories. They inspire us to continuously innovate and invest in our marketplace ecosystem to give back to the community by providing a wide range of choices at the lowest prices."
Beyond free education for seller communities via Shopee University and Seller Summit, Shopee has also created educational KOL masterclasses and Shopee Influencer Fest to scale influencers and drive their growth along with sellers. Earlier this year, Shopee's marketplace studies revealed that local influencers reach wider audiences and boost customer engagement3 for sellers.
Eizuwan Eizuddin, an active Shopee influencer community participant since 2020, believes in the symbiotic relationships between sellers and influencers. "Consumers value recommendations from authentic voices. I can see the trend of people having higher trust in third parties reviews compared to advertising on TV or radio. My product review videos can be seen as a bridge between sellers and buyers. On one hand, increasing the visibility of sellers' products; on the other hand, helping my audiences to make informed purchase decisions."
On 15 December 2022, Shopee Super Awards ceremony will recognise the best performing sellers, brands, and influencers of the year by industry categories. Winners of much anticipated e-commerce awards such as "Super Growing Seller", "Super Operational Performance Brand" and "Super Live Streamer" will be announced. Malaysians can tune into Shopee Live at 12PM on 11 December and 7:30PM on 15 December to support their favourite brands, sellers, and talents by visiting https://shopee.com.my/m/shopeesuperawards2022.
Notes To Editor:
Hashtag: #Shopee
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Shopee
Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.