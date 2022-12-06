Blue Cross Launches Mega Sale　79% off on Travel Smart Single Trip Cover





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 December 2022 - With the gradual lifting and eventually removal of entry restrictions across many countries and regions around the world, people's desire for travel is on the rise. In view of this, Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") today announces the launch of Mega Sale from 12 December to 16 December 2022 (the "Period"), during which customers who successfully obtain the promo code can enjoy 79% off on Travel Smart Single-trip Cover.Mega Sale starts at 11 am every day during the Period. SmartClub members can grab the "Travel Smart Single-trip Cover Promo Code" via Blue Cross website. 200 quota are available every day and will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis, while quota last. Customers who successfully obtain the promotion code can enjoy 79% premium discount by enrolling in Travel Smart Single-trip Cover through Blue Cross HK App or Blue Cross website within the validity period. Sign up as SmartClub member is simple. Customers who are not yet a member can visit Blue Cross website to register before the activity. Get well prepared.Travel Smart provides medical expenses benefit and personal accident benefit up to HK$1,200,000 each and has been upgraded with a series of new and enhanced benefits. These include market first Cancellation of Local Tour Benefits, Trip Interruption Benefits due to overbooking, closure of accommodation or vehicle rental service providers, trip cancellation or trip curtailment coverage due to rescheduling of school interview or designated public examination, special condition of pet or foreign domestic helper, providing timely and comprehensive travel protection for customers.Besides, in order to make customers' travel experience as fuss‑free as possible amid pandemic, from now until 31 January 2023, Blue Cross offers its customers who newly apply for travel insurance free additional COVID-19 Protection for designated travel period that includes Trip Cancellation Benefit subject to compulsory testing before departure, Denied Boarding Cash Allowance, Special Compulsory Quarantine Cash Allowance and Automatic Extension of Period of Insurance to a maximum of 21 days due to Unavoidable Delay.In the unfortunate event of the insured who is diagnosed COVID-19 before departure or during the trip, certain benefits including pre-departure Trip Cancellation Benefit, Medical Expenses during the Journey, Overseas Hospital Cash Allowance, Trip Curtailment Benefit and 24-hour Worldwide Emergency Aid, offered by the plan will cover.

This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

The above product information of Travel Smart does not include full version of terms and conditions. Please refer to the policy for detailed terms and conditions. For more details about Mega Sale and COVID-19 Protection, please visit the Blue Cross website at www.bluecross.com.hk or download the Blue Cross HK App.Disclaimers:Hashtag: #BlueCross

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.



In 2022, Blue Cross is assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of "a" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.



