World Golf Ranking
By
Associated Press
2022/12/06 04:01
Through Dec. 4
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|9.06
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|8.85
|3.
|Cameron Smith
|
|7.97
|4.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|7.67
|5.
|Jon Rahm
|
|6.93
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|6.56
|7.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|6.12
|8.
|Justin Thomas
|
|5.76
|9.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|5.54
|10.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|5.44
|11.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.20
|12.
|Tony Finau
|
|5.09
|13.
|Sam Burns
|
|4.78
|14.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|4.73
|15.
|Joohyung Kim
|
|4.41
|16.
|Max Homa
|
|4.12
|17.
|Cameron Young
|
|4.12
|18.
|Billy Horschel
|
|4.01
|19.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.77
|20.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|3.75
|21.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.71
|22.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|3.54
|23.
|Brian Harman
|
|3.15
|23.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|3.15
|25.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|2.95
|26.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|2.91
|27.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.82
|28.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.80
|29.
|Ryan Fox
|
|2.78
|30.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.72
|31.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.66
|32.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.64
|33.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.59
|34.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.58
|35.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.56
|36.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.50
|37.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.48
|38.
|Thomas Pieters
|
|2.47
|39.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.44
|40.
|Dustin Johnson
|
|2.40
|41.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.39
|42.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.28
|43.
|Harold Varner III
|
|2.26
|44.
|Sahith Theegala
|
|2.25
|45.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|2.23
|46.
|Jason Kokrak
|
|2.14
|47.
|Kevin Na
|
|2.12
|48.
|Brooks Koepka
|
|2.10
|49.
|Daniel Berger
|
|2.06
|50.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|
|2.05