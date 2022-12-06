Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/12/06 04:19
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 79.99 82.72 76.77 76.93 Down 3.05
Jan 80.03 82.75 76.92 77.08 Down 2.97
Feb 79.79 82.71 77.04 77.20 Down 2.88
Mar 79.81 82.57 77.16 77.31 Down 2.71
Apr 80.19 82.39 77.24 77.40 Down 2.53
May 79.77 82.20 77.21 77.39 Down 2.39
Jun 80.11 81.74 77.16 77.28 Down 2.27
Jul 79.70 81.32 76.93 77.09 Down 2.17
Aug 79.19 80.99 76.72 76.83 Down 2.10
Sep 79.80 80.58 76.42 76.54 Down 2.04
Oct 79.51 80.16 76.22 76.25 Down 1.97
Nov 78.22 79.85 75.81 75.96 Down 1.88
Dec 78.10 78.22 75.63 75.63 Down 1.83
Jan 77.26 77.26 75.29 75.29 Down 1.78
Feb 77.00 77.00 74.94 74.94 Down 1.74
Mar 76.07 76.07 74.63 74.63 Down 1.68
Apr 77.00 77.33 74.33 74.33 Down 1.63
May 76.67 77.19 73.97 74.02 Down 1.61
Jun 73.68 Down 1.57
Jul 73.35 Down 1.52
Aug 73.05 Down 1.50
Sep 72.78 Down 1.47
Oct 72.54 Down 1.45
Nov 73.77 75.09 72.12 72.29 Down 1.42
Dec 71.98 Down 1.39
Jan 71.69 Down 1.36
Feb 71.41 Down 1.32
Mar 71.15 Down 1.28
Apr 70.92 Down 1.26
May 72.32 72.93 70.70 70.70 Down 1.23
Jun 70.45 Down 1.20
Jul 70.20 Down 1.17
Aug 69.95 Down 1.16
Sep 69.73 Down 1.15
Oct 69.56 Down 1.12
Nov 71.18 71.45 69.31 69.38 Down 1.08
Dec 69.13 Down 1.04
Jan 68.89 Down 1.03
Feb 68.66 Down 1.02
Mar 68.46 Down .99
Apr 68.27 Down .96
May 68.06 Down .96
Jun 67.82 Down .94
Jul 67.63 Down .92
Aug 67.45 Down .91
Sep 67.29 Down .89
Oct 67.13 Down .87
Nov 67.93 68.00 66.96 66.99 Down .85
Dec 66.77 Down .85
Jan 66.53 Down .84
Feb 66.31 Down .84
Mar 66.10 Down .84
Apr 65.96 Down .83
May 65.77 Down .83
Jun 65.56 Down .83
Jul 65.35 Down .82
Aug 65.16 Down .82
Sep 64.99 Down .82
Oct 64.92 Down .81
Nov 65.77 66.00 64.77 64.77 Down .81
Dec 64.54 Down .81
Jan 64.23 Down .80
Feb 64.04 Down .80
Mar 63.88 Down .80
Apr 63.77 Down .79
May 63.65 Down .79
Jun 63.52 Down .79
Jul 63.35 Down .78
Aug 63.25 Down .78
Sep 63.03 Down .78
Oct 62.87 Down .77
Nov 63.52 63.52 62.77 62.77 Down .73
Dec 62.57 Down .76
Jan 62.41 Down .76
Feb 62.26 Down .75
Mar 62.06 Down .74
Apr 61.91 Down .74
May 61.75 Down .72
Jun 61.55 Down .72
Jul 61.42 Down .72
Aug 61.27 Down .71
Sep 61.12 Down .70
Oct 60.96 Down .70
Nov 60.81 Down .69
Dec 60.69 Down .68
Jan 60.52 Down .68
Feb 60.38 Down .67
Mar 60.21 Down .66
Apr 60.07 Down .66
May 60.00 Down .60
Jun 59.87 Down .60
Jul 59.72 Down .60
Aug 59.59 Down .60
Sep 59.45 Down .60
Oct 59.31 Down .60
Nov 59.11 Down .60
Dec 59.09 Down .60
Jan 58.98 Down .60
Feb 58.89 Down .60
Mar 58.78 Down .60
Apr 58.69 Down .60
May 58.58 Down .60
Jun 58.49 Down .60
Jul 58.40 Down .60
Aug 58.29 Down .60
Sep 58.19 Down .60
Oct 58.09 Down .60
Nov 57.96 Down .60
Dec 57.89 Down .60
Jan 57.83 Down .60
Feb 57.77 Down .60
Mar 57.72 Down .60
Apr 57.65 Down .60
May 57.57 Down .60
Jun 57.47 Down .60
Jul 57.38 Down .60
Aug 57.27 Down .60
Sep 57.18 Down .60
Oct 57.08 Down .60
Nov 56.99 Down .60
Dec 56.92 Down .60
Jan 56.86 Down .60
Feb 56.80 Down .60
Mar 56.75 Down .60
Apr 56.68 Down .60
May 56.60 Down .60
Jun 56.50 Down .60
Jul 56.41 Down .60
Aug 56.30 Down .60
Sep 56.21 Down .60
Oct 56.11 Down .60
Nov 56.02 Down .60
Dec 55.95 Down .60
Jan 55.89 Down .60