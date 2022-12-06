New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|79.99
|82.72
|76.77
|76.93 Down 3.05
|Jan
|80.03
|82.75
|76.92
|77.08 Down 2.97
|Feb
|79.79
|82.71
|77.04
|77.20 Down 2.88
|Mar
|79.81
|82.57
|77.16
|77.31 Down 2.71
|Apr
|80.19
|82.39
|77.24
|77.40 Down 2.53
|May
|79.77
|82.20
|77.21
|77.39 Down 2.39
|Jun
|80.11
|81.74
|77.16
|77.28 Down 2.27
|Jul
|79.70
|81.32
|76.93
|77.09 Down 2.17
|Aug
|79.19
|80.99
|76.72
|76.83 Down 2.10
|Sep
|79.80
|80.58
|76.42
|76.54 Down 2.04
|Oct
|79.51
|80.16
|76.22
|76.25 Down 1.97
|Nov
|78.22
|79.85
|75.81
|75.96 Down 1.88
|Dec
|78.10
|78.22
|75.63
|75.63 Down 1.83
|Jan
|77.26
|77.26
|75.29
|75.29 Down 1.78
|Feb
|77.00
|77.00
|74.94
|74.94 Down 1.74
|Mar
|76.07
|76.07
|74.63
|74.63 Down 1.68
|Apr
|77.00
|77.33
|74.33
|74.33 Down 1.63
|May
|76.67
|77.19
|73.97
|74.02 Down 1.61
|Jun
|73.68 Down 1.57
|Jul
|73.35 Down 1.52
|Aug
|73.05 Down 1.50
|Sep
|72.78 Down 1.47
|Oct
|72.54 Down 1.45
|Nov
|73.77
|75.09
|72.12
|72.29 Down 1.42
|Dec
|71.98 Down 1.39
|Jan
|71.69 Down 1.36
|Feb
|71.41 Down 1.32
|Mar
|71.15 Down 1.28
|Apr
|70.92 Down 1.26
|May
|72.32
|72.93
|70.70
|70.70 Down 1.23
|Jun
|70.45 Down 1.20
|Jul
|70.20 Down 1.17
|Aug
|69.95 Down 1.16
|Sep
|69.73 Down 1.15
|Oct
|69.56 Down 1.12
|Nov
|71.18
|71.45
|69.31
|69.38 Down 1.08
|Dec
|69.13 Down 1.04
|Jan
|68.89 Down 1.03
|Feb
|68.66 Down 1.02
|Mar
|68.46
|Down .99
|Apr
|68.27
|Down .96
|May
|68.06
|Down .96
|Jun
|67.82
|Down .94
|Jul
|67.63
|Down .92
|Aug
|67.45
|Down .91
|Sep
|67.29
|Down .89
|Oct
|67.13
|Down .87
|Nov
|67.93
|68.00
|66.96
|66.99
|Down .85
|Dec
|66.77
|Down .85
|Jan
|66.53
|Down .84
|Feb
|66.31
|Down .84
|Mar
|66.10
|Down .84
|Apr
|65.96
|Down .83
|May
|65.77
|Down .83
|Jun
|65.56
|Down .83
|Jul
|65.35
|Down .82
|Aug
|65.16
|Down .82
|Sep
|64.99
|Down .82
|Oct
|64.92
|Down .81
|Nov
|65.77
|66.00
|64.77
|64.77
|Down .81
|Dec
|64.54
|Down .81
|Jan
|64.23
|Down .80
|Feb
|64.04
|Down .80
|Mar
|63.88
|Down .80
|Apr
|63.77
|Down .79
|May
|63.65
|Down .79
|Jun
|63.52
|Down .79
|Jul
|63.35
|Down .78
|Aug
|63.25
|Down .78
|Sep
|63.03
|Down .78
|Oct
|62.87
|Down .77
|Nov
|63.52
|63.52
|62.77
|62.77
|Down .73
|Dec
|62.57
|Down .76
|Jan
|62.41
|Down .76
|Feb
|62.26
|Down .75
|Mar
|62.06
|Down .74
|Apr
|61.91
|Down .74
|May
|61.75
|Down .72
|Jun
|61.55
|Down .72
|Jul
|61.42
|Down .72
|Aug
|61.27
|Down .71
|Sep
|61.12
|Down .70
|Oct
|60.96
|Down .70
|Nov
|60.81
|Down .69
|Dec
|60.69
|Down .68
|Jan
|60.52
|Down .68
|Feb
|60.38
|Down .67
|Mar
|60.21
|Down .66
|Apr
|60.07
|Down .66
|May
|60.00
|Down .60
|Jun
|59.87
|Down .60
|Jul
|59.72
|Down .60
|Aug
|59.59
|Down .60
|Sep
|59.45
|Down .60
|Oct
|59.31
|Down .60
|Nov
|59.11
|Down .60
|Dec
|59.09
|Down .60
|Jan
|58.98
|Down .60
|Feb
|58.89
|Down .60
|Mar
|58.78
|Down .60
|Apr
|58.69
|Down .60
|May
|58.58
|Down .60
|Jun
|58.49
|Down .60
|Jul
|58.40
|Down .60
|Aug
|58.29
|Down .60
|Sep
|58.19
|Down .60
|Oct
|58.09
|Down .60
|Nov
|57.96
|Down .60
|Dec
|57.89
|Down .60
|Jan
|57.83
|Down .60
|Feb
|57.77
|Down .60
|Mar
|57.72
|Down .60
|Apr
|57.65
|Down .60
|May
|57.57
|Down .60
|Jun
|57.47
|Down .60
|Jul
|57.38
|Down .60
|Aug
|57.27
|Down .60
|Sep
|57.18
|Down .60
|Oct
|57.08
|Down .60
|Nov
|56.99
|Down .60
|Dec
|56.92
|Down .60
|Jan
|56.86
|Down .60
|Feb
|56.80
|Down .60
|Mar
|56.75
|Down .60
|Apr
|56.68
|Down .60
|May
|56.60
|Down .60
|Jun
|56.50
|Down .60
|Jul
|56.41
|Down .60
|Aug
|56.30
|Down .60
|Sep
|56.21
|Down .60
|Oct
|56.11
|Down .60
|Nov
|56.02
|Down .60
|Dec
|55.95
|Down .60
|Jan
|55.89
|Down .60