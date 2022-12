Japan's Daizen Maeda celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan a... Japan's Daizen Maeda celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)