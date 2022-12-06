Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers waived struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release.

Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.

Mayfield was 1-5 as Carolina's starting QB and completed just 57.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Panthers traded for Mayfield earlier this season and he won the job in training camp. They will send the Cleveland Browns a fifth-round pick in 2024 as compensation for the trade.

