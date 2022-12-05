SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 18 11 5 2 0 24 60 54 Peoria 14 10 3 1 0 21 49 34 Roanoke 15 9 5 1 0 20 46 33 Birmingham 14 9 4 1 0 19 59 43 Quad City 15 9 6 0 0 18 41 33 Knoxville 15 8 5 0 2 18 46 41 Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 40 36 Pensacola 16 8 8 0 0 16 60 60 Fayetteville 17 7 8 2 0 16 47 57 Macon 13 2 9 2 0 6 34 56 Vermilion County 16 2 13 1 0 5 33 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 0

Evansville 4, Vermilion County 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled