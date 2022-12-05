NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 25 20 4 1 41 93 57 9-3-1 11-1-0 5-2-0 Boston 23 20 3 0 40 93 49 14-0-0 6-3-0 5-3-0 Toronto 26 15 5 6 36 79 66 8-2-3 7-3-3 4-1-1 Carolina 25 14 6 5 33 74 69 5-3-1 9-3-4 4-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 26 16 10 0 32 82 66 9-4-0 7-6-0 6-2-0 Tampa Bay 24 15 8 1 31 84 75 8-3-1 7-5-0 5-2-0 Pittsburgh 25 13 8 4 30 89 78 6-3-2 7-5-2 3-0-1 Detroit 24 12 7 5 29 77 76 7-4-3 5-3-2 1-3-2 Florida 25 12 9 4 28 88 83 6-2-3 6-7-1 3-1-1 N.Y. Rangers 26 11 10 5 27 76 76 4-6-4 7-4-1 1-4-0 Montreal 24 12 11 1 25 70 83 6-6-0 6-5-1 3-2-0 Washington 26 10 12 4 24 71 83 7-4-1 3-8-3 2-2-1 Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92 6-8-1 5-5-0 4-6-1 Ottawa 24 10 13 1 21 75 78 6-7-0 4-6-1 2-4-0 Philadelphia 25 8 12 5 21 59 82 5-7-1 3-5-4 2-4-4 Columbus 23 8 13 2 18 66 92 6-9-1 2-4-1 3-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 26 18 7 1 37 90 68 7-5-0 11-2-1 5-4-1 Seattle 24 15 6 3 33 88 75 7-5-2 8-1-1 7-2-1 Dallas 25 14 6 5 33 98 72 7-2-3 7-4-2 6-2-3 Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 74 59 9-3-0 6-4-1 8-2-0 Los Angeles 27 13 10 4 30 92 97 7-5-2 6-5-2 2-4-2 Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74 7-6-1 6-3-1 4-2-0 Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 87 90 7-6-0 7-5-0 3-2-0 Colorado 22 13 8 1 27 75 61 5-3-1 8-5-0 5-2-1 Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 7-3-2 5-6-0 3-3-0 Calgary 24 11 10 3 25 73 74 8-5-1 3-5-2 3-2-0 Vancouver 25 10 12 3 23 84 95 4-6-1 6-6-2 5-2-0 St. Louis 24 11 13 0 22 69 90 5-6-0 6-7-0 2-3-0 San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103 2-8-4 6-8-0 1-3-3 Arizona 22 7 11 4 18 59 78 1-2-1 6-9-3 0-2-2 Chicago 24 7 13 4 18 61 88 4-7-2 3-6-2 0-5-1 Anaheim 26 6 17 3 15 65 111 4-6-0 2-11-3 3-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO

Detroit 4, Columbus 2

Buffalo 6, San Jose 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.