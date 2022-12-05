Pakistan: Militant attacks threaten economic stability

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group with links to the Afghan Taliban, carried out a suicide attack in the western Quetta city last week, killing four people and wounding several security personnel.

A local police officer said that the blast targeted a police team who were preparing to escort a polio vaccination team.

On Saturday, the group ambushed a police vehicle patrolling the northwestern Nowshera town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

The attacks come after the TTP unilaterally decided to end its fragile cease-fire with the Pakistani government.

Who are the TTP?

Pakistan has a complicated relationship with the TTP, whom it banned in 2008.

The TTP has been responsible for numerous attacks inside Pakistan, most notably the school attack in Peshawar in 2014, which killed 149 people, including 132 children.

The TTP has also attacked Pakistani soldiers and military check posts, drawing the ire of the army command.

Pakistani military operations weakened the group, but after the Afghan Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the TTP has started regaining its strength.

In May, the Afghan Taliban-mediated negotiations led to a "permanent cease-fire" in return for the release of dozens of TTP fighters and commanders. But analysts say cease-fire violations were frequent and widespread.

In August, an eight-member team of Islamic clerics from Pakistan went to Kabul to break the impasse. However, the militant group did not show any flexibility in its approach.

TTP's comeback

One of the TTP demands is to restore the semi-autonomous status of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) bordering Afghanistan. Islamabad merged the FATA region with its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2018 to improve governance there.

The area is considered a safe haven for militants who operate on both sides of the border.

Said Alam Mehsud, a security analyst in Pakistan, told DW that the end of cease-fire is a worrisome situation for Pakistani authorities.

"The militants are openly demanding extortion money in the northwestern areas," he said, adding that the locals were feeling increasingly insecure.

Bushra Gohar, a former lawmaker, claims that even ministers have to pay extortion for the safety of their families.

The TTP has formed shadow governments in many districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, she told DW, adding that the group members were collecting funds for their jihadist activities in the area.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not called an emergency security meeting to tackle the situation," Gohar said.

Economic toll

Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US and director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, a think tank, warns that the TTP poses an imminent threat to foreign investment in Pakistan.

"Pakistan could soon find itself having to confront a major security challenge from the TTP," Haqqani told DW, adding that China's economic projects in Pakistan and Afghanistan could be imperiled due to the TTP resurgence.

China has invested heavily in infrastructure projects in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

Ghulam Mustafa, a Lahore-based security analyst and former military official, told DW that the TTP attacks could jeopardize the China-Pakistan economic partnership.

"The deteriorating security situation could scare off foreign companies and they could be forced to pull out their investments [from the country]. This would deal a severe blow to an already crippling economy," he underlined.

Devastating floods, the COVID pandemic, and ongoing political turmoil has had a negative impact on Pakistan's economy, and experts are of the view that the South Asian country cannot afford a security challenge from the TTP.

Shahida Wizarat, a Karachi-based economist, said that the deteriorating security situation in the country will likely force businesses to take extra measures for their protection. "They would ask the government to provide them with more security," she told DW.

"This would increase the cost of doing business, which is already high," she said.

