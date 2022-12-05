Alexa
Gatland returns as Wales rugby coach after Pivac fired

By Associated Press
2022/12/05 20:11
Wales Alun Wyn Jones looks on during the rugby union international match between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Sa...

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Warren Gatland returned as coach of Wales' rugby team on Monday after fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac was fired following a run of just three wins in 12 games this year.

The dramatic development comes nine months out from the Rugby World Cup in France.

Gatland ended his 12-year reign as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup, when he led the team to the semifinals. He has since coached the British and Irish Lions — for the third time — in its tour of South Africa last year and is currently director of rugby for the Hamilton-based Chiefs in Super Rugby.

Pivac failed to last a full World Cup cycle in charge of Wales, which lost New Zealand, Australia and Georgia during the autumn internationals. His departure comes after a review by the Welsh Rugby Union.

