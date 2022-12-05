Avian flu outbreak at southern Taiwan chicken farm results in culling of 8,599 chickens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pathogenic avian influenza H5N2 outbreak at a chicken farm in Yanpu Township, Pingtung County was confirmed on Sunday (Dec. 4), resulting in the culling of 8,599 chickens at the farm.

The Pingtung County Government said in a press release that it received notification of abnormal deaths of chickens at the farm. County officials immediately activated controls of the chicken’s movement, disinfected the farm and the neighboring area, and sent samples to the Animal Health Research Institute for testing, which were confirmed to have been infected by H5N2.

The county government said northern Pingtung is a high-risk poultry farming area and that the government will closely monitor the development of the avian flu outbreak and increase visits to the poultry farms and disinfection measures in the area.

The county government urged the chicken farming industry to stop breeding old, middle-aged, and young chickens together to stop the spread of the flu. If there are abnormal deaths of chickens or they begin to take less water, the farmers should report the situation immediately to reduce the probability of more avian flu infections.



(Pingtung County Government photo)