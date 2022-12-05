Maple foliage at Taiwan’s Shihmen Reservoir expected to have best conditions in years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shihmen Reservoir is a popular destination in Taiwan for admiring autumn foliage, and this year’s fall maple foliage is expected to be especially striking.

The Northern Region Water Resources Office said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec. 4) that this year’s maple trees at the Shihmen Reservoir park were not much affected by typhoons, so most of the maple leaves have not yet fallen. If there are appropriate spells of low temperatures in the near future, the maple leaves in the area could turn out to be the most spectacular in recent years.

The office said that more than 3,000 green maples and maple trees in the park are over 40 years old. The public can enter the park from the high line toll station, and walk along the Maple Forest Trail, Maple Park, Xizhou Avenue, and Nanyuan Ecological Park to admire their colors.

According to the office, currently, only about 30% of the maple leaves in the park have changed colors, and it’s likely that the leaves will present their most beautiful red coloring around Christmas. The office recommended the public take a walk to experience the park's beauty and relax. It takes about one to two hours to complete a walk around the park.



(Northern Region Water Resources Office photos)