Global Quantum Cryptography Market Size Assessment, Key Factors And Challenges By 2031

The recent research report published by Report Ocean gives an insight into the Global Quantum Cryptography Market . According to this published competitive intelligence analysis, the Global Quantum Cryptography Market is expected to experience a promising annual revenue increase (USD in Mn) in 2021. A comprehensive overview and precise insights into possible future scenarios for the worldwide market are provided in this study. Global quantum cryptography market will reach $3,717.1 million by 2031, growing by 27.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing cyber-attacks incidents due to rapid digitalization, increasing funding for cybersecurity, rising adoption of next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT, and evolving next-generation wireless network technologies.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 94 figures, this 183-page report Global Quantum Cryptography Market 2021-2031 by Component, Application (Network Security, Application Security, Database Encryption), Algorithm Type (Symmetric Key, Asymmetric Key), Industry Vertical, Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on comprehensive research of the entire global quantum cryptography market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify quantum cryptography market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Application, Algorithm Type, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co., Ltd.

Aurea Technologies Inc.

Crypta Labs Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (HP)

ID Quantique SA (SK Telecom Co., Ltd.)

Infineon Technologies AG

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

ISARA Corporation

MagiQ Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

NuCrypt LLC

PQ Solutions Limited

Quantum Xchange

QuantumCTek Co., Ltd.

Qubitekk Inc.

QuintessenceLabs Pty Ltd.

QuNu Labs Pvt. Ltd

Qutools GmbH

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Based on Component,

Hardware with Embedded Software

o Servers

o Blades

o R&D Platforms

o Random Number Generators

Independent Cryptography Solutions/Software

o Encryption

o Transmission

o Post-Quantum Cryptography

o Crypto Libraries

Services

o Deployment and Integration

o Support and Maintenance

o Consulting & Advisory

Based on Application

Network Infrastructure Security

Application Security

Database Encryption

By Algorithm Type

Symmetric Key

Asymmetric Key

By Industry Vertical

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

BFSI

Government and Public Services

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Automotive and Transportation

Chemical Industry

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing Industry

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Geographically

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

