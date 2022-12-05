Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status and Forecast 2030

The global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market is anticipated to exceed USD 3 billion by 2026. In 2017, the cloud-based segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market in 2017.

Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) is a term used for clinical or medical imaging technologies that allow exchange and storage of images across multiple sources. Such system provides cost-effective and manageable access to stored images via several source modalities such as PET (positron emission tomography), X-ray plain film, ultrasound, CT (computed tomography), nuclear medicine, and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).

The PACS market includes several opportunities that continue to develop with the advancement of healthcare practices. Thus, the development of scalable and interoperable PACS is a significant opportunity for the PACS market. Increasing demand for the digital medical records with patient images, and impart this information to health exchange platforms, is expected to mark the significant market growth of PACS market during the forecast period the forecast period. The cloud-based system is a relatively new concept, and is estimated to grow continuously at a constant during the forecast period. However, the global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market also face several challenges relating to effective yet secure integration and transmission of medical images and patient data between radiologists and other medical specialists.

Geographically, the existence of several PACS manufacturing corporations in North America is anticipated to play a vital role for cloud-based PACS segment in the North American PACS market. Moreover, Cloud-based PACS segment is estimated to witness healthy growth in European and Asia Pacific Market due to the increased usage of cloud-based PACS majorly in diagnostic centers and large hospitals in these regions.

The leading companies profiled in the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market report include FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc., Mckesson Corp., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra AB and Siemens Healthineers. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

