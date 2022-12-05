Outdoor Delivery Robot Market 2022 Global Industry Demand, Share, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth by 2027

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Outdoor Delivery Robot Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.
Global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market is anticipated to witness a major jump in its revenue from US$ 40.32 Mn in 2021 to US$ 105.08 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.
Leading Competitors
Key players in the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market are Amazon.com Inc., DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Inc, DJI Technology Co, Kiwibot, Starship Technologies, and Alibaba DAMO, among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.
The Outdoor Delivery Robot Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.
The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.
The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.
Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Overview
The following are the different segments of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market:
By Component segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Hardware
- GPS
- Cameras
- Radars
- Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors
- Control Systems
- Chassis and Motors
- Batteries
- Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)
- Software
- Robotic Operating System
- Cyber Security Solutions
- Services
- Integration, Maintenance & Support
- Consulting and Training
By Robot Type segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- 2 & 3Wheel
- 4 Wheel
- 6 Wheel
By Operations segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Autonomous
- Remote Operated
By Payload segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- < 0.5 Kgs
- 0.5 – 2 kgs
- 2-10 Kgs
- 10-50 Kgs
- > 50 Kgs
By Application segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Food Delivery
- Parcel Delivery
- Medical Delivery
- Postal Delivery
- Search & Rescue
By Industry segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Retail
- E-commerce
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Postal Services
- Others
By Regionsegment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:
- Americas
- The U.S.
- Rest of Americas
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
