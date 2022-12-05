Hyaluronic Acid Market Size, Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Hyaluronic Acid Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 7.94 Bn in 2021 to US$ 20.01 Bn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Moreover, in terms of volume, the global hyaluronic acid market is expected to project a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the global hyaluronic acid market are Allergan plc, Zimmer bionet, Smith & Nephew Plc, Anika Therapeutics, Sanofi, Bausch & Lomb Inc, Evonic Industries AG F., Ferring B.V., Life Core Biomedical LLC, and Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on the emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product segment of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is sub-segmented into:

Pills

Liquid

Injections Single Cycle Injection Three Cycle Injection Five Cycle Injection

Powder

Others

By Grade segment of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is sub-segmented into:

Medical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

By Formulation segment of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is sub-segmented into:

HA + Lidocaine

HA

By Application segment of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is sub-segmented into:

Aesthetics

Osteoarthritis

Pharmaceutical API

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplement

Ophthalmology

Others

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is sub-segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Use segment of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is sub-segmented into:

Medical Use Dermatology Clinics Cosmetic Surgery Centers Pharmaceutical Industry

Non-Medical Use Food Industry Personal Care



By Region segment of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



