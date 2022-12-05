Taiwan may soon face collapsing China in 'post-CCP era': Japanese journalist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Japanese journalist based in Taiwan on Sunday (Dec. 4) said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may soon become unsustainable and collapse, leading to weakened China in a "post-CCP era."

After attending a symposium on new books at the Eslite Xinyi Store in Taipei on Sunday, Yaita Akio, chief of the Taipei Bureau of Sankei Shimbun, uploaded a Facebook post with his thoughts. The books included "Changed China Dream" (變調的中國夢) by Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河) and "post-CCP China" (後中共的中國) by Fan Chou (范疇).

Yaita pointed out that the books explore the question "In an all-out confrontation with the U.S., what kind of risks will China face if it fails? What should Taiwan do?" He said that Hsieh and Fan's Taiwanese perspectives on this issue are very important "because China basically has no chance of winning in a confrontation with the U.S."

He then explained why he believes Beijing has no chance of winning against Washington: "Recently, the death of former Chinese Chairman Jiang Zemin symbolized the end of China's era of reform and opening up, and also the end of the era of the global integration of the international community."

From the U.S.-China trade war that started in 2018 to this year's Russo-Ukrainian war, the world entered a Cold War and then a Hot War. Yaita argued that in a sense, the Russo-Ukrainian war is a proxy war between China and the U.S., and Russia, which represents China, "is already showing signs of failure."

He then pointed out that apart from the competition with the U.S., there have been many "contradictions" within China recently. For example, former Chinese Chairman Hu Jintao's (胡錦濤) ejection from the CCP's 20th National Congress "shows that contradictions within the CCP have surfaced," said Yaita.

The journalist added that Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping's (習近平) reprimanding of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his foreign visit showed that the contradiction between China and liberal democracies has become apparent. He asserted that the "A4 Revolution" that is happening all over China now shows that the contradiction between the CCP and the people has also arisen.

Therefore, Yaita stated bluntly, "The CCP is facing the most complicated and turbulent era since its establishment." He wrote that both Hsieh's and Fan's books "tell us what Taiwan is facing may not be a powerful China, but a China that will soon be unsustainable, a China in the 'post-CCP era.'"

"When the CCP collapses and the tsunami hits, Taiwan will be like a ship. You must point the bow towards it, if it turns sideways, it will be overturned by the huge wave."

Yaita concluded that the people of Taiwan must unite, and wrote: "We have no way to defeat the darkness, but we can spread the light, protect freedom and democracy, and be the inextinguishable lamp in a thousand-year dark room."