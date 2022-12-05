Video of the Day: Taipei woman wearing wig motorbike helmet fined

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman wearing a wig motorbike helmet was fined in New Taipei City but is appealing the penalty on the basis that her behavior was not illegal.

The unnamed woman was filmed riding her motorcycle on a public road. However, it appears in the video that she is not wearing a helmet because it's covered in a wig. Instead, it looks like a very full head of hair.

EBC News reported that she was ticketed and had to pay a fine of NT$500 (US$16.40). In response, she complained and asked for the ticket to be revoked.

Police were quoted as saying that putting decorations on helmets is not illegal, so the fine can be appealed.

The helmet was made by sticking a wig on an adjustable visor helmet.





Wig motorcycle helmet. (YouTube, EBC screenshot)