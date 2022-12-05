Australia Earth Observation Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Key factors, Strategies, Industry Growth and Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Australia Earth Observation Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

The Australian Earth Observation (EO) Market is projected to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 50.58 Mn in 2021 to US$ 71.36 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market are Airbus, Ball Corporation, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE System, BlackSky Global, and GO2Q PTY Ltd. among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to have a grip on emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The Australia Earth Observation Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market:

By Product Type segment of the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market is sub-segmented into:

EO Data

Value-added Services [VAS] Remote sensing services Satellite monitoring services



By Technology segment of the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market is sub-segmented into:

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Optical

Others (Non-Imagery, Infrared, RF Monitoring)

By Sector segment of the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market is sub-segmented into:

Agriculture & Forestry management

Insurance and Finance

Fisheries and aquaculture

Defence and Intelligence

Energy and natural resources

Industrial

Weather monitoring

Disaster management

Others

