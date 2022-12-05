APO Secretary-General and Indonesian Vice Minister of Finance Exchange Ideas on Enhancing Labor Productivity

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 5 December 2022 - Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Secretary-General Dr. Indra Singawinata received Indonesian Vice Minister of Finance Dr. Suahasil Nazara and delegates at the APO Secretariat in Tokyo on 2 December 2022 to exchange ideas on increasing prosperity through labor productivity enhancement in APO members. Vice Minister Suahasil expressed interest in strengthening productivity initiatives through fiscal policy measures.



(Left to Right) Director General of Budget Financing and Risk Management Ministry of Finance Dr. Suminto, Indonesian Vice Minister of Finance Dr. Suahasil Nazara, APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra P. Singawinata, and Special Adviser to the Minister of Finance Dr. Titik Anas discussing labor productivity enhancement.

"It is high time for Indonesia and other developing countries to reflect productivity performance in their minimum wage formulas, although this could be sensitive," stated the Vice Minister. He acknowledged that while labor market policy could be used as a tool for the social protection of workers, its impact on the improvement of productivity would require in-depth investigation. Vice Minister Suahasil suggested that, although such a policy might not fit all countries, the APO could study this pressing issue and disseminate the results to its members as part of efforts for more inclusive productivity improvement.



The Vice Minister emphasized that productivity improvement should be considered from a long-term perspective, requiring well-planned, consistent, continuous policy interventions. "The APO is grateful for the sharing of ideas and looking forward to future collaboration on them for the benefit of its members," responded Secretary-General Dr. Indra in concluding the discussion.





About the APO

The APO is an intergovernmental organization established in 1961 to increase productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. The APO contributes to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the region through policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, and undertaking smart initiatives in the industry, agriculture, service, and public sectors.



The APO is shaping the future of the region by assisting member economies in formulating national strategies for enhanced productivity and through a range of institutional capacity-building efforts, including research and centers of excellence in members. It is nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory.



The current membership is 21 economies, comprising Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Republic of China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, and Vietnam.



