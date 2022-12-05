Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Steady flow rather than flood of visitors after Taiwan opens up to tourism

Mid-October change in quarantine regulations was expected to attract greater numbers of tourists

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/12/05 17:45
View of Taipei 101 and Christmas tree in Xinyi District. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

View of Taipei 101 and Christmas tree in Xinyi District. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two months since the country’s borders opened up in mid-October the average number of visitors per day stands at just 13,500 — a smaller rebound than expected.

On Oct. 13 the nation rolled back some COVID precautions and dispensed with quarantine on arrival, in addition to allowing visitors of all nationalities to visit. A weekly limit of 150,000 visitors was announced, meaning around 21,429 people a day.

On Dec. 10 there is expected to be a further loosening of the cap on inbound travelers to facilitate Christmas and Lunar New Year visits. This should increase the number of arrivals. However, so far, the expected flood of tourists has been more of a steady flow than a flood.

Taiwan Tourism Bureau figures suggest that from Oct. 13 to Nov. 23 the number of inbound tourists was 540,000, for an average of 13,500 people per day. Before COVID, in 2019, Taiwan attracted a record 11,864,105 inbound visitors, up 7.21% on the previous year.

Huang Zheng-cong (黃正聰), an associate professor at the Department of Tourism at Providence University in Taichung was quoted by Mirror News as saying it was early days for a rebound. "A lot of people in the industry have not yet returned to the field. Many travel industry companies are quite conservative about promoting tours.”

The report looked at the difference between the number of Taiwanese visiting Japan and vice versa. It suggested the number of Japanese visitors to Taiwan in October was just 9,625, whereas there were 36,000 going the other way.

Huang Shi-fang (黃勢芳), head of the bureau’s International Tour Division was reported as saying, "The Japanese currency has been falling and air tickets are expensive, meaning economic purchasing power is affected, so it will affect their willingness to travel. Japan also offers discounts for domestic travel."
Japan
Huang Shi-fang (黃勢芳)
head of the head of the bureau’s International Tour Division
Huang Zheng-cong (黃正聰)
an associate professor at the Department of Tourism at Providence University in Taichung
COVID
tourism numbers
Taiwan
Taiwan Tourism Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Conditions for China to downgrade its management of COVID-19 maturing - state media
Conditions for China to downgrade its management of COVID-19 maturing - state media
2022/12/05 09:47
Taiwan's TSMC may upgrade Arizona fab to 4nm process
Taiwan's TSMC may upgrade Arizona fab to 4nm process
2022/12/05 09:38
Bipartisan delegation of Australian MPs arrives in Taiwan
Bipartisan delegation of Australian MPs arrives in Taiwan
2022/12/04 17:25
Taiwan reports 12,981 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 12,981 local COVID cases
2022/12/04 14:51
Taiwan asserts claims over Taiping Island
Taiwan asserts claims over Taiping Island
2022/12/03 17:20