Kodecoon Academy and SCOGA organising Singapore’s first esports training camp and competition for 9 years old children

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 December 2022 - Kodecoon Academy, a local coding and programming school is organising a gaming competition to expose the next generation to the world of esports. The Kodecoon Cup, a 5-day esports training camp in preparation for a gaming competition in December is the first of its kind in Singapore. This competition is held together with Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) - one of the pioneers in the esports industry and has helped multiple schools build an esports curriculum.



With 7 years of teaching experience, Kodecoon realised that students love creating and playing games on Roblox. Building on this interest that students have, Kodecoon becomes one of the official education partners of Roblox.



Gaming when brought to an extreme can be bad, but Kodecoon aims to develop determination, discipline and teamwork through gaming. And this is what the Kodecoon Cup is all about - to develop positive traits in children through a gaming competition.



Deddy Setiadi, the Director of Kodecoon Academy has realised that it is challenging to nurture these traits amongst students through traditional camps or bonding activities. In fact, it is easier to gain a child's attention and build their character by leveraging on the activities they love.



Hence, Kodecoon Academy together with SCOGA introduced this 5 day training camp to expose children from as young as 9 years old to the esports industry and experience what it is like to be an esports athlete. More than just playing, the children will experience critical thinking, teamwork, communication, discipline and leadership. Students will then come together on 30th December 2022 for a gaming competition.



This is Singapore's first gaming competition for young children but Kodecoon Academy and SCOGA are not stopping there. They want to change the traditional view that parents have of esports and believe there is a lot to be learnt from this growing industry. Hence, they will be partnering up to offer enrichment lessons on esports to further prepare children for this industry while also teaching them coding, critical thinking and leadership.



