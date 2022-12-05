Foreigners without health insurance must pay for COVID care starting Jan. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 5) announced that effective Jan. 1, uninsured foreign nationals diagnosed with COVID during their stay in Taiwan will have to pay for the cost of isolation and treatment.

Currently, if a person is diagnosed with COVID while in Taiwan, the medical expenses related to isolation treatment and the isolation treatment period are covered by health insurance, regardless of nationality or health insurance status. According to CECC data, as of Nov. 28 this year, there were 260,929 foreign nationals who were confirmed with COVID in Taiwan, accounting for 3.2% of this year's total cases, of which 112 were moderate-to-severe cases.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that in response to the steady growth in the number of inbound tourists, there will be an adjustment made to the policy on paying for isolation and treatment of COVID cases. Chuang said that if a foreign citizen who does not have Taiwan's National Health Insurance (NHI) is diagnosed while in Taiwan, the subsequent isolation and treatment costs must be borne by the individual, rather than the government.

However, Chuang pointed out that the government budget will continue to cover expenses incurred by COVID isolation and treatment for Taiwanese citizens (regardless of health insurance status), foreigners with NHI, and foreigners employed in Taiwan. The foreign workers who will continue to be covered by government funds include blue-collar migrant workers, white-collar workers, unaccounted-for migrant workers, and foreign fishery workers.

The CECC stated in a press release that relevant ministries, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Transportation and Communications, are requested to advise foreigners without NHI coverage, including tourists and exchange students, to purchase medical insurance before entering Taiwan. During their stay in Taiwan, visitors are advised to abide by current epidemic prevention regulations.

When venturing out, foreign visitors are advised to carry hand sanitizers to keep their hands clean at all times and when returning to their residence, they must wash their hands. If they experience fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, or an abnormality with the sense of taste or smell, it is recommended that they seek medical treatment as soon as possible, but avoid taking public transportation or going to other public places.