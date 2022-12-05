Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek teams up with Bullitt to launch two-way satellite messaging

New smartphone and OTT satellite service expected to hit markets in Q1 2023

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/05 15:23
MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek is partnering with British smartphone company Bullitt Group to make the world’s first smartphone that has two-way satellite messaging technology.

MediaTek and Bullitt have worked together over the last 18 months to develop the direct to satellite communication in the next generation of Bullitt-designed 5G smartphones, according to Bullitt. Bullitt is the first company to take advantage of MediaTek’s 3GPP non-terrestrial network chipset.

Bullitt noted that proprietary software and service components were also developed at the same time to provide the over-the-top (OTT) satellite messaging service. The smartphone software switches to the satellite link in the case no cellular or WiFi connection is available.

The time to initially connect to the satellite and send a message is around 10 seconds, according to Bullitt. The phone and OTT satellite service is expected to hit the market during the first quarter of 2023.
