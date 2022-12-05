Taste France Will Bring Genuine French Christmas Magic to Hong Kong City

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 December 2022 - The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and what better way to indulge in plenty of Christmas cheer than at the second edition of the French Christmas Market by Taste France?



Taste France, a brand launched by The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food from France in 2020, represents the French way of life across the globe. It aims to allow more people to experience food and beverage of French origin through its events and platforms and to convey the full range of advantages of France's culinary heritage: tremendous know-how in agriculture, agri-food, and gastronomy; high health, safety, and environmental standards, and its firm's talent for innovation.



From 17 to 18 December 2022, market visitors will be able to wander through Asia Society Hong Kong Center's Admiralty campus and enjoy entertainment as well as discovering food and beverages of French origin.



"After the global situation of the past years, we are so excited to bring back the French festivities to Hong Kong," says Augustin Missoffe, incharge for the implementation of the Taste France campaign in Asia by Sopexa. "This year, the French Christmas Market aims to reinforce its position as a memorable event for foodies and lovers of the French art de vivre. The event aims to cultivate a showcase of all things delicieux and will be designed to be reminiscent of the traditional French market, complete with stalls and delectable food, and wines."



Throughout the two-day event, several demonstrations will take place. Visitors will be invited to explore wines, non-alcoholic beverages, cheeses, seafood and specialty foods, and participate in French-inspired activities. The yuletide celebration, with its combination of colourful décor, and sweet and savoury food and drink, will create the perfect ambiance for merrymaking with friends and family whilst indulging in a variety of activities, old-world confections, seasonal entertainment, and collaborations with partners who will be putting forward French specialty products and ingredients.



SPONSORS & PARTNERS:



Chablis Wines – Savour a taste of Chablis, one of the most widely recognised wines in the world. A great Bourgogne wine, it is produced exclusively from the Chardonnay varietal - the wines of Chablis offer an exceptional palette of expression.

https://www.chablis-wines.com/



Champagne Henri Giraud - Family owned since 1625 with only 280,000 bottles produced of which only a few thousand bottles for its grande cuvees, the champagnes from Henri Giraud are sought-after by collectors and lovers of great wines from around the world.

https://www.champagne-giraud.com/



Cheese Club – If cheese, cold cuts and other gourmet food is what your tastebuds prefer, look no further than the Cheese Club for a wide variety of premium European delicacies at friendly prices.

https://cheeseclub.hk/



Evian – When your thirst needs quenching, what better than evian® natural mineral water - which comes from the heart of the French Alps. Let's celebrate this holiday with Evian's first Sparkling water.

https://www.evian.com



Frenchie Toquée – For a delectable taste of French pâtisseries, Frenchie Toquée has a yummy variety of cakes, tarts, cookies, and snacks to satisfy any sweet craving.

https://www.frenchietoquee.com/



Maison Argaud – No one does fine delicacies as the French do. Food lovers can enjoy the fine taste of high-quality and traditional products with natural ingredients with Maison Argaud.

http://maisonargaud.hk/



Seafood Society – If you are a seafood lover, Seafood Society is a must! The team sources the best of the ocean for you while providing the necessary expertise on which species to encourage and promoting a product seasonality approach.

https://seafoodsociety.hk/



Vines & Terroirs – For an authentic experience of the estates and French Terroirs, enjoy a glass of wine that has been carefully curated by the team at Vines and Terroirs through their connections.

https://vinesandterroirs.com/



BÉABA – If you are looking for baby care cookware, with a focus on safety, functionality, and ergonomics, BÉABA is known worldwide for its unique ability to create innovative products for the baby care industry with a focus on design and technology.

https://beaba.com.hk/



TV5MONDE – Discover the best of French television with TV5MONDE. From the latest films and TV series, to the greatest documentaries, live sports events and 24-hour in-depth news broadcasts, TV5MONDE offers rich, unique and entertaining programmes for the whole family.

https://apac.tv5monde.com/



ABOUT TASTE FRANCE

Launched in 2020 at the request of the President of France, Taste France has become the face of French agricultural and agri-food products for foreign customers — from professionals to final consumers — around the world. Steered by the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Taste France aims to unite all parties eager to showcase the excellence and savoir-faire of the French agri-food industry and share their commitments in terms of production and distribution.



