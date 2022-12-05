VinFast opens its first two stores in Cologne and Paris

COLOGNE, GERMANY/PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 5 December 2022 - VinFast has officially opened its first two VinFast Stores in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France. The event marked a starting point for VinFast in its European retail store network, affirming VinFast's strong commitment to driving the revolution of sustainable mobility.



VinFast Cologne

VinFast Cologne in Germany and VinFast Madeleine in France are officially the first two stores to open in the European markets. Located in high-visibility corners, VinFast Cologne and VinFast Madeleine will be the ideal locations to increase brand presence, helping VinFast quickly establish a connection and build trust with its customers in Europe.



As the 1S model in the retail network, VinFast Cologne and VinFast Madeleine focus on product display and sales purposes. Customers can explore the interior and exterior designs of the stunning Pininfarina-designed VF 8 and VF 9, experience advanced technologies, and receive support from VinFast's electric vehicle experts.



With a modern design language, and elements inspired by the beauty of Vietnam's natural wonders, VinFast Cologne and VinFast Madeleine both offer spacious ambiance blended with advanced technologies to convey the "Future of Mobility" inspiration to visitors. In addition to advanced online shopping technologies, the brick-and-mortar retail store will be a direct link to create seamless O2O experiences and peace of mind throughout the VinFast EV ownership journey.



Speaking about this event, Ms. Ho Thanh Huong, CEO of VinFast in Europe, said: "The opening of VinFast Cologne and VinFast Madeleine is only the starting point of our retail network across Europe. It strongly affirms not only the brand's official presence in the European market, but also the sternness of realizing VinFast's commitment to our customers. I believe VinFast's retail network will be the reliable connections with European customers throughout their EV ownership journeys and provide customers with convenience and optimal assistance on their transition towards the future of sustainable mobility."



The opening of the first VinFast stores in Europe will be celebrated at VinFast Cologne. This is an important location in VinFast's retail network plan for Germany, alongside Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Oberhausen. In addition, the network of stores across Europe will soon be launched in Marseille, Rennes, Montpellier, and Metz (France), and Amsterdam, Den Haag, and Rotterdam (The Netherlands).



About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in Asia, currently focusing on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: http://Vingroup.net/.





About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.



