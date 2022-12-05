Alexa
Taiwan reports 10,209 local COVID cases, 3.5% drop from last week

22 deaths reported brings country's total COVID death toll to 14,500

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/05 14:21
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 5) announced 10,209 local COVID cases, a 3.5% decrease from the same day last week.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 35 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,379,467. The 22 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,500.

Local cases

The local cases include 4,723 males, 5,479 females, with seven under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 22 deaths announced on Monday included 11 males and 11 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 18 had a history of chronic disease, and 14 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Oct. 3 to Dec. 2 and the dates of death were from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2.

Imported cases

The 35 imported cases included 20 males and 15 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 8,379,467 cases, of which 8,341,453 were local and 37,960 were imported. Thus far, 14,500 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.
