Round trip flights from Taipei to Boracay only NT$2,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese netizens are eager to travel to Boracay after news broke on Sunday that Royal Air Philippines is offering round-trip flights from Taipei for a little more than NT$2,000 (US$65).

On Sunday, travel blogger Brian in Travel (布萊N 機票達人) uploaded a post to his Facebook page pointing out that Royal Air Philippines is offering a "ridiculous price" on airfare from Taipei to Boracay. He wrote the round trip ticket, including tax, is 3,776 Philippine pesos (NT$2,070), and another 300 pesos (NT$165) in handling fees, so NT$2,235 in total.

The inaugural flights of the new packages are on Dec. 26 and Jan. 3, while the return dates are Dec. 30, Jan. 7, and Jan. 11. The service is operated between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) to Boracay's Godofredo P. Ramos Airport (MPH), also known as Caticlan Airport.

The direct flight from Taoyuan to Boracay only takes 2 hours and 15 minutes and the airport is reportedly only a five-minute drive from the beach. According to the airline, its partners can also arrange for land and sea transfers to specific tourist destinations from the airport.

The airline is also offering daily flights from Manila to Boracay, as well as service from Clark International Airport to Boracay. In addition, starting in December, the airline will also start operating Manila to Cebu and Cebu to Boracay routes.

After the post about the deal, Taiwanese netizens pointed out that the international trip would be cheaper than traveling to parts of Taiwan:

"Damn it, it's really ridiculous, I wouldn't want to buy it when I see its normal price."

"It's more cost-effective than going to Kenting!"

"Really, I don't want to write about Taiwan's high-speed rail anymore, Taipei to Zuoying trip NT$2,980, Kaohsiung to Kenting round trip NT$700."

However, some netizens pointed out that the Philippines still requires tourists to apply for a visa, which may be slightly more expensive than the ticket. Others observed that many of the ultra-low-priced air tickets appear to have already been snapped up by enthusiastic tourists.

For more information, visit the Royal Air Philippines website.