Taiwan Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung tenders resignation

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) has tendered his resignation citing personal health issues, Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said Monday.

Responding to Hsu's decision, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) expressed hope that the interior minister would remain in office.

On Monday, Su said that the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) crushing defeat in the Nov. 26 local government elections -- where it won only five out of the 21 elections for city and county leaders -- required the ruling party and its administrative team to "squarely face the election outcome and engage in introspection."

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) held a meeting with core members of her administrative team and the DPP on Sunday for discussions on post-election political and economic situations at home and overseas, as well as reforms of her administration, according to Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵).

Citing conclusions of the meeting, Chang said the Tsai administration would be devoted to political stabilization and opening a new future.

As for the post-election personnel layout, the DPP has begun making arrangements for the election of a new party chair, Chang said, adding there will be reshuffles at the Official Office and Cabinet after the current legislative session ends at the end of December.