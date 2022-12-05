Alexa
No. 18 UCLA, Pitt meet again after 50 years in the Sun Bowl

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/05 08:07
Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs away from Duke linebacker Cam Dillon (35) on a twenty yard plus run during the second half of an NC...

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs away from Duke linebacker Cam Dillon (35) on a twenty yard plus run during the second half of an NC...

No. 18 UCLA (9-3, Pac-12; No. 18 CFP) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4, ACC), Dec. 30, 2 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: El Paso, Texas.

TOP PLAYERS

UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 2,883 yards, 25 touchdowns passing, 631 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing.

Pittsburgh: RB Israel Abanikanda, led ACC with 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ran for 320 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Virginia Tech this season.

NOTABLE

UCLA: The Bruins are looking for their 10th win, which would match the program's all-time mark accomplished nine previous times. UCLA is 19-13 against teams in the current ACC, beating Virginia 34-16 to start the 2015 season.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers closed the season with four straight victories. A win over UCLA would give them 20 in a two-year span, something the team last accomplished in 1981 and 1982 with Dan Marino at quarterback.

LAST TIME

UCLA 38, Pittsburgh 28, September 16, 1972.

BOWL HISTORY

UCLA: The Bruins are playing in their fifth Sun Bowl, where they're 3-1 in past appearances. UCLA is 16-19-1 in bowl games.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers are 2-2 in their previous four trips to the Sun Bowl. Overall, they're 14-22 in their bowl history.

___

