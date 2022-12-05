Louisiana, Houston to battle in Independence Bowl

Louisiana (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Houston (7-5, American Athletic), Dec. 23, 3 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Shreveport, Louisiana

TOP PLAYERS

Louisiana: Michael Jefferson caught 51 passes for 810 yards with seven touchdowns.

Houston: QB Clayton Tune is tied for the national lead in passing touchdowns (37). He is second in points responsible per game (21.5), third in total offense (361.2) and fifth in passing yards (3,845) and completions per game (26.33).

NOTABLE

Louisiana: The Ragin' Cajuns became bowl eligible with a 41-13 victory against Texas State in their regular season finale.

Houston: Clayton Tune completed 26 of 47 passes for 386 yards with one interception, but the Cougars lost 37-30 to Tulsa in their regular season finale.

LAST TIME

Louisiana won 31-28 in 2006.

BOWL HISTORY

Louisiana: The Ragin' Cajuns are making their fifth consecutive bowl appearance and 12th overall.

Houston: The Cougars are competing in their 15th bowl game in the last 18 seasons – and 30th overall. It's the most bowl games for a school from Texas in that span.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2