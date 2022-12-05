Frisco Bowl pits MWC's Boise St against C-USA's North Texas

Boise State (9-4, Mountain West) vs. North Texas (7-6, Conference USA), Dec. 17, 9:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Boise State: QB Taylen Green is Mountain West freshman of the year, 1,905 yards passing, 13 TD passes, 467 yards rushing, eight rushing TDs.

North Texas: QB Austin Aune, 3,309 yards passing, 15.4 yards per completion leads nation, school-record 32 TD passes.

NOTABLE

Boise State: The Broncos were 8-0 in Mountain West play but lost 28-16 to Fresno State in the conference championship game.

North Texas: The Mean Green lost 48-27 to UTSA in the C-USA championship game.

LAST TIME

Boise State 59, North Texas 0 (Oct. 21, 2000)

BOWL HISTORY

Boise State: Broncos are 12-7 in bowls and playing in the Frisco Bowl for the first time.

North Texas: Mean Green are 2-10 in bowls and in the Frisco Bowl for the first time after playing in the Frisco Classic last season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2