Southern Miss meets Rice in Lending Tree Bowl on Dec. 17

Southern Miss (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Rice (5-7, Conference USA), Dec. 17, 5:45 p.m. EST, ESPN

LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Southern Miss: RB Frank Gore Jr., 1,053 yards rushing, seven TDs; 19 catches, 219 yards; 172 yards passing, two TDs.

Rice: LB Josh Pearcy, 43 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks.

NOTABLE

The two teams split the first 12 meetings as former Conference USA opponents. Rice lost its final three games but earned a bowl spot because of its Academic Progress Rate scores.

LAST TIME

Rice 24, Southern Miss 19, Oct. 2, 2021.

BOWL HISTORY

Southern Miss: Third time in a Mobile bowl; 11-15 in bowl games

Rice: 7-5 in bowl games, first appearance since 2014.

