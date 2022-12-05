England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0

England's players celebrate after scoring the opening goal of their team against Senegal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England... England's players celebrate after scoring the opening goal of their team against Senegal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)