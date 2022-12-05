Alexa
England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0

By JAMES ROBSON , AP Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2022/12/05 04:55
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Ba... (AP photo)

England's players celebrate after scoring the opening goal of their team against Senegal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England...

England's Jordan Henderson, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match be...

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates with England's Phil Foden, left, and England's Harry Kane after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the World Cup roun... (AP photo)

England's Harry Maguire, right, and Senegal's Bamba Dieng vie for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, ... (AP photo)

Soccer fans attend the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.... (AP photo)

England's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at th... (AP photo)

England's Bukayo Saka, right, scores his side's 3rd goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Sta... (AP photo)

England's Phil Foden claps hands as he is leaving the pitch during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt ... (AP photo)

England's Declan Rice, right, challenges for the ball with Senegal's Pape Gueye during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Sene... (AP photo)

England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al...

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Ba...

England's Luke Shaw, left, challenges with Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the A...

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, a...

England's Jordan Henderson, left, celebrates with his teammate Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup round of 16 so...

England's Harry Kane, left, scores during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar...

England's Harry Kane scores his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium i...

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals.

Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.

Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role in the opening two goals.

England, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia, will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports