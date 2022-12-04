SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 17 10 5 2 0 22 56 51 Peoria 14 10 3 1 0 21 49 34 Roanoke 15 9 5 1 0 20 46 33 Birmingham 14 9 4 1 0 19 59 43 Knoxville 14 8 4 0 2 18 46 38 Quad City 15 9 6 0 0 18 41 33 Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 40 36 Pensacola 16 8 8 0 0 16 60 60 Fayetteville 16 6 8 2 0 14 44 57 Macon 13 2 9 2 0 6 34 56 Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 30 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 0

Peoria 8, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 6, Birmingham 5

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled