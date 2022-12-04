NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 25 20 4 1 41 93 57 9-3-1 11-1-0 5-2-0 Boston 23 20 3 0 40 93 49 14-0-0 6-3-0 5-3-0 Toronto 26 15 5 6 36 79 66 8-2-3 7-3-3 4-1-1 Carolina 25 14 6 5 33 74 69 5-3-1 9-3-4 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 24 15 8 1 31 84 75 8-3-1 7-5-0 5-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 25 15 10 0 30 79 66 8-4-0 7-6-0 6-2-0 Pittsburgh 25 13 8 4 30 89 78 6-3-2 7-5-2 3-0-1 Florida 25 12 9 4 28 88 83 6-2-3 6-7-1 3-1-1 Detroit 23 11 7 5 27 73 74 7-4-3 4-3-2 1-3-2 N.Y. Rangers 26 11 10 5 27 76 76 4-6-4 7-4-1 1-4-0 Montreal 24 12 11 1 25 70 83 6-6-0 6-5-1 3-2-0 Washington 26 10 12 4 24 71 83 7-4-1 3-8-3 2-2-1 Ottawa 24 10 13 1 21 75 78 6-7-0 4-6-1 2-4-0 Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89 5-8-1 5-5-0 4-6-1 Philadelphia 25 8 12 5 21 59 82 5-7-1 3-5-4 2-4-4 Columbus 22 8 12 2 18 64 88 6-8-1 2-4-1 3-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 26 18 7 1 37 90 68 7-5-0 11-2-1 5-4-1 Seattle 24 15 6 3 33 88 75 7-5-2 8-1-1 7-2-1 Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 93 66 7-2-2 7-4-2 6-2-2 Los Angeles 27 13 10 4 30 92 97 7-5-2 6-5-2 2-4-2 Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 69 57 8-3-0 6-4-1 8-2-0 Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 87 90 7-6-0 7-5-0 3-2-0 Colorado 22 13 8 1 27 75 61 5-3-1 8-5-0 5-2-1 Minnesota 23 12 9 2 26 72 69 7-6-1 5-3-1 3-2-0 Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 7-3-2 5-6-0 3-3-0 Calgary 24 11 10 3 25 73 74 8-5-1 3-5-2 3-2-0 Vancouver 25 10 12 3 23 84 95 4-6-1 6-6-2 5-2-0 St. Louis 24 11 13 0 22 69 90 5-6-0 6-7-0 2-3-0 San Jose 27 8 15 4 20 79 97 2-8-4 6-7-0 1-3-3 Arizona 22 7 11 4 18 59 78 1-2-1 6-9-3 0-2-2 Chicago 23 7 12 4 18 61 85 4-7-2 3-5-2 0-5-1 Anaheim 25 6 16 3 15 63 106 4-6-0 2-10-3 3-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, SO

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 2

Vegas 4, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 5, San Jose 2

Edmonton 5, Montreal 3

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Florida 5, Seattle 1

Calgary 5, Washington 2

Vancouver 3, Arizona 2, OT

Carolina 4, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.