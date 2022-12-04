NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|25
|20
|4
|1
|41
|93
|57
|Boston
|23
|20
|3
|0
|40
|93
|49
|Toronto
|26
|15
|5
|6
|36
|79
|66
|Carolina
|25
|14
|6
|5
|33
|74
|69
|Tampa Bay
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|84
|75
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|15
|10
|0
|30
|79
|66
|Pittsburgh
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|89
|78
|Florida
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|88
|83
|Detroit
|23
|11
|7
|5
|27
|73
|74
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|11
|10
|5
|27
|76
|76
|Montreal
|24
|12
|11
|1
|25
|70
|83
|Washington
|26
|10
|12
|4
|24
|71
|83
|Ottawa
|24
|10
|13
|1
|21
|75
|78
|Buffalo
|24
|10
|13
|1
|21
|90
|89
|Philadelphia
|25
|8
|12
|5
|21
|59
|82
|Columbus
|22
|8
|12
|2
|18
|64
|88
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|26
|18
|7
|1
|37
|90
|68
|Seattle
|24
|15
|6
|3
|33
|88
|75
|Dallas
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|93
|66
|Los Angeles
|27
|13
|10
|4
|30
|92
|97
|Winnipeg
|22
|14
|7
|1
|29
|69
|57
|Edmonton
|25
|14
|11
|0
|28
|87
|90
|Colorado
|22
|13
|8
|1
|27
|75
|61
|Minnesota
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|72
|69
|Nashville
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|63
|70
|Calgary
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|73
|74
|Vancouver
|25
|10
|12
|3
|23
|84
|95
|St. Louis
|24
|11
|13
|0
|22
|69
|90
|San Jose
|27
|8
|15
|4
|20
|79
|97
|Arizona
|22
|7
|11
|4
|18
|59
|78
|Chicago
|23
|7
|12
|4
|18
|61
|85
|Anaheim
|25
|6
|16
|3
|15
|63
|106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, SO
New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 2
Vegas 4, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 2
Ottawa 5, San Jose 2
Edmonton 5, Montreal 3
Boston 5, Colorado 1
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT
Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Florida 5, Seattle 1
Calgary 5, Washington 2
Vancouver 3, Arizona 2, OT
Carolina 4, Los Angeles 2
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.