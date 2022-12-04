All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|21
|13
|3
|3
|2
|31
|65
|56
|Bridgeport
|20
|13
|3
|4
|0
|30
|78
|61
|Hershey
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|55
|42
|Charlotte
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|27
|66
|65
|WB/Scranton
|19
|10
|6
|1
|2
|23
|52
|47
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|54
|59
|Springfield
|21
|7
|10
|0
|4
|18
|59
|65
|Hartford
|18
|5
|8
|1
|4
|15
|43
|61
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|20
|12
|7
|1
|0
|25
|67
|64
|Rochester
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|24
|67
|68
|Cleveland
|19
|10
|6
|1
|2
|23
|75
|74
|Syracuse
|20
|8
|8
|2
|2
|20
|77
|77
|Belleville
|20
|9
|10
|1
|0
|19
|74
|82
|Utica
|18
|7
|7
|3
|1
|18
|51
|55
|Laval
|22
|7
|12
|3
|0
|17
|72
|88
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|20
|14
|6
|0
|0
|28
|78
|58
|Texas
|22
|11
|7
|2
|2
|26
|77
|65
|Manitoba
|18
|10
|5
|2
|1
|23
|59
|53
|Rockford
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|76
|65
|Iowa
|19
|8
|7
|2
|2
|20
|55
|62
|Grand Rapids
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|59
|83
|Chicago
|17
|6
|9
|2
|0
|14
|48
|64
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|64
|51
|Calgary
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|83
|56
|Coachella Valley
|17
|11
|4
|2
|0
|24
|59
|49
|Ontario
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|55
|45
|San Jose
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|58
|61
|Abbotsford
|19
|10
|7
|1
|1
|22
|64
|68
|Tucson
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|56
|57
|Bakersfield
|19
|8
|10
|1
|0
|17
|55
|62
|Henderson
|22
|6
|15
|0
|1
|13
|54
|70
|San Diego
|22
|6
|16
|0
|0
|12
|57
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 3, Toronto 1
Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 4
Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 1
Chicago 4, Iowa 0
Cleveland 4, Rochester 3
Rockford 3, Hartford 2
Texas 6, Grand Rapids 3
Providence 2, Springfield 1
Utica 7, Belleville 3
San Jose 4, Tucson 2
Abbotsford 7, Laval 5
Calgary 6, San Diego 0
Coachella Valley 3, Henderson 2
Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.