All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 13 3 3 2 31 65 56 Bridgeport 20 13 3 4 0 30 78 61 Hershey 20 14 4 2 0 30 55 42 Charlotte 21 12 6 2 1 27 66 65 WB/Scranton 19 10 6 1 2 23 52 47 Lehigh Valley 19 9 8 1 1 20 54 59 Springfield 21 7 10 0 4 18 59 65 Hartford 18 5 8 1 4 15 43 61

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 20 12 7 1 0 25 67 64 Rochester 20 11 7 1 1 24 67 68 Cleveland 19 10 6 1 2 23 75 74 Syracuse 20 8 8 2 2 20 77 77 Belleville 20 9 10 1 0 19 74 82 Utica 18 7 7 3 1 18 51 55 Laval 22 7 12 3 0 17 72 88

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 20 14 6 0 0 28 78 58 Texas 22 11 7 2 2 26 77 65 Manitoba 18 10 5 2 1 23 59 53 Rockford 19 11 7 0 1 23 76 65 Iowa 19 8 7 2 2 20 55 62 Grand Rapids 20 8 11 1 0 17 59 83 Chicago 17 6 9 2 0 14 48 64

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 21 14 6 1 0 29 64 51 Calgary 20 13 6 1 0 27 83 56 Coachella Valley 17 11 4 2 0 24 59 49 Ontario 18 11 6 0 1 23 55 45 San Jose 21 11 9 0 1 23 58 61 Abbotsford 19 10 7 1 1 22 64 68 Tucson 18 10 7 1 0 21 56 57 Bakersfield 19 8 10 1 0 17 55 62 Henderson 22 6 15 0 1 13 54 70 San Diego 22 6 16 0 0 12 57 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 3, Toronto 1

Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 4, Iowa 0

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3

Rockford 3, Hartford 2

Texas 6, Grand Rapids 3

Providence 2, Springfield 1

Utica 7, Belleville 3

San Jose 4, Tucson 2

Abbotsford 7, Laval 5

Calgary 6, San Diego 0

Coachella Valley 3, Henderson 2

Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.