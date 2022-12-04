Bipartisan delegation of Australian MPs arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of Australian MPs arrived in Taipei on Sunday (Dec. 4) to begin a five-day visit to the country, in which they will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials. The delegation’s mission is reportedly to “convey a desire for peace in the Asia-Pacific region.”

This is the first bipartisan delegation of Australian MPs to visit Taiwan in three years, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (Dec. 4) acknowledged that the delegation was arriving in Taipei, but did not disclose details of their schedule.

MOFA said that such visits have been routine in years past and that they welcome lawmakers from all countries to visit and discuss issues of mutual interest and concern.

The ministry suggested that during this visit, the delegation would discuss matters pertaining to Taiwan’s possible membership as one of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership. MOFA mentioned a report issued by the Australian Parliament last February that called on Canberra to support Taiwan’s bid for membership in the trade block, per CNA.



The bipartisan delegation of six members includes members of the ruling Labor Party and members of the opposition. AFP reported that the delegation includes Scott Buchholz, representing the Conservative Party and Barnaby Joyce of the National Party. The delegation’s mission is reportedly to “convey a desire for peace in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Details of the delegation only became known late last week, because the Australian government sought to keep plans quiet to avoid attracting the ire of Beijing, reported AFP.



On Saturday (Dec. 3), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commented on the trip, saying that it was a “backbench visit” by the MPs involved, and is not directed by his administration. He also emphasized that his government stands by the so-called “One China” policy and does not support any unilateral changes to the status-quo in Taiwan, reported Reuters.

Since coming to power in May, Albanese and his government have been trying to mend relations with China after years of deteriorating ties under the previous Conservative administration. Albanese recently met with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in mid-November.