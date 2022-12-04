Alexa
Taiwanese fishermen catch 34kg Spanish mackerel, sells for over NT$100,000

Narrow-barred Spanish mackerels hailed as Penghu’s ‘white gold,’ usually weigh 8-15kg

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/04 16:34
Zai Yu Trading Company shows off the 34-kilogram narrow-barred Spanish mackerel. (Facebook, Zai Yu Trading Company Penghu Seafood photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the season for narrow-barred Spanish mackerel fishing arrives, one weighing over 34 kilograms wowed the Penghu Fish Market on Sunday (Dec. 4) and sold for over NT$100,000 (US$3,273).

Liberty Times reported that the fish was the largest narrow-barred Spanish mackerel caught during this year’s fishing season. As the price for narrow-barred Spanish mackerels increase by NT$100 for every extra kilogram of the fish’s weight, the large fish’s starting price reached over NT$3,000 per kilogram.

Zai Yu Trading Company (再裕商行), which won the auction for the fish, shared on Facebook that it is “extremely rare” for narrow-barred Spanish mackerels to reach this size near the shore. “It doesn’t even fit in the cart...” the company wrote, showing photos of the fish being transported on a large cart with its tail protruding from its surface.

The company reportedly sold the fish to a streamer based in Magong.

Meanwhile, a fishing boat registered in Cho Island nearly sank after running aground while chasing narrow-barred Spanish mackerels on Sunday due to the weather and rough waters. The vessel and its crew were rescued by two other boats passing by with no injuries or losses reported.
