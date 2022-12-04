Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese driver undeterred by traffic sign lodged in hood

Driver crashes into sign, reports incident after reaching destination

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/04 16:14
Taiwanese driver undeterred by traffic sign lodged in hood

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A traffic sign in Taichung City on Thursday (Dec. 1) became lodged in the hood of an SUV after it struck the sign, and the driver continued to drive the somehow still drivable vehicle all the way to Changhua City.

An SUV was filmed driving on Provincial Highway 74 with a directional sign pole stuck in its front. The video was uploaded on the internet, triggering a strong reaction from netizens. The sixth branch of the Taichung City Police Department found that the accident happened at about 4:53 p.m, CNA reported.

The police said that the 71-year-old driver, surnamed Lai (賴), was driving west along Section 2 of Huanzhong Road towards Provincial Highway 74’s Kaixuan Road ramp. As he approached the ramp, he was suspected of not paying attention to the car in front of him and then crashed his vehicle into a directional sign at the intersection.

The police said that after Lai crashed into the sign pole, the pole broke and was lodged in the front of the car. Since the vehicle was still drivable, Lai drove all the way back to Changhua City. Lai on Friday voluntarily reported the case to the traffic authorities, who are seeking compensation from the driver for the damages he caused to the traffic sign based on the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, per CNA.
SUV
traffic sign
Provincial Highway 74

RELATED ARTICLES

Singaporean man fatally hit by drunk Porsche driver on Taipei street
Singaporean man fatally hit by drunk Porsche driver on Taipei street
2022/11/02 11:00
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
Motorcyclist arrested after going 300 kph on Taiwan highway
2021/07/23 13:44
Toyota Corolla Cross dominates Taiwan auto market for 7th straight month
Toyota Corolla Cross dominates Taiwan auto market for 7th straight month
2021/05/03 20:42
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
2021/04/27 12:19
Tesla plans to export China-made Model 3s to Asia and Europe, say sources
Tesla plans to export China-made Model 3s to Asia and Europe, say sources
2020/09/14 10:41