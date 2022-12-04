Taiwanese driver undeterred by traffic sign lodged in hood

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A traffic sign in Taichung City on Thursday (Dec. 1) became lodged in the hood of an SUV after it struck the sign, and the driver continued to drive the somehow still drivable vehicle all the way to Changhua City.

An SUV was filmed driving on Provincial Highway 74 with a directional sign pole stuck in its front. The video was uploaded on the internet, triggering a strong reaction from netizens. The sixth branch of the Taichung City Police Department found that the accident happened at about 4:53 p.m, CNA reported.

The police said that the 71-year-old driver, surnamed Lai (賴), was driving west along Section 2 of Huanzhong Road towards Provincial Highway 74’s Kaixuan Road ramp. As he approached the ramp, he was suspected of not paying attention to the car in front of him and then crashed his vehicle into a directional sign at the intersection.

The police said that after Lai crashed into the sign pole, the pole broke and was lodged in the front of the car. Since the vehicle was still drivable, Lai drove all the way back to Changhua City. Lai on Friday voluntarily reported the case to the traffic authorities, who are seeking compensation from the driver for the damages he caused to the traffic sign based on the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, per CNA.